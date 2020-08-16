Plans to extend north-east boat yard backed

Plans to extend a north-east boat yard have been approved.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for permission to add more space for more dry berths and a repair area to the compound at Banff harbour.

The project would also involve taking over part of the port’s car park and the relocation of a sculpture.

Plans to extend the boat yard at Banff were first laid out in 2015 in a business plan prepared by the local authority.

Now the move has won the backing of council planning bosses allowing it to go ahead.

According to the application documents, it said the sculpture could be moved to one of three locations which are the corner of the car park, a strip of land near the car park and an area adjacent to the beach.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council chiefs said the proposals would not impact the listed harbour or the Banff conservation area.

It said: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development

that is in accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 as it would not undermine the setting of the Category A-listed harbour, and there would be no negative impact on the character and appearance of the Banff Conservation Area.”