Plans to extend free bus travel to young people welcomed by north-east politicians

Plans to extend free bus travel to those under 19 have been welcomed by two north-east politicians.

The Scottish Government is making preparations to extend free bus travel schemes to all young people under the age of 19 living in Scotland.

Draft legislation has been laid which, if approved, will allow the scheme to start operating as soon as possible.

Around 770,000 young people would be eligible under the initiative.

It would also allow free travel for a person accompanying disabled children under the age of five.

The move has been welcomed by north-east politicians.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “This is a major step in removing the challenges that many low-income families struggle, particularly as young people go on to further education or trying to find employment. Not only is this a step to increasing equality, it will hopefully encourage greater public transport use in future.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin added: “As an MSP for a rural constituency I know how important free bus travel for young people would be as they rely on the public transport network to travel.

“I fully support this move by the Scottish Government. Young people need all the support we can give them as we continue the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Providing free bus travel is one of the many ways in which we can support them.”