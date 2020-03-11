Plans to extend carpet shop in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to extend a north-east retail store.

Carpetright used to operate the site at South Harbour Road in Fraserburgh.

London-based property firm Varied Portfolio Assets Ltd has applied for permission to add an extra 1200sq ft of floor space to the unit.

Carpetright closed its Fraserburgh store two years ago and there are no details available about a new company moving into the site.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The north-east shop was one of 92 sites across the UK shut by the company with the loss of 300 jobs in April 2018.

A planning statement for the Fraserburgh proposals said: “The site is the existing retail units at South Harbour Road.

“Unit 3 was previously occupied by Carpetright. This unit is proposed to have a small extension of 120 square metres floor area added.”