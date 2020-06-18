Plans to extend boat yard at north-east harbour

Plans have been lodged to extend a north-east boat yard.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied for permission to add more space for more dry berths and a repair area to the compound at Banff harbour.

The project would also involve taking over part of the port’s car park and the relocation of a sculpture.

Plans to extend the boat yard at Banff were first laid out in 2015 in a business plan prepared by the local authority.

According to documents that make up the application said the sculpture could be moved to one of three proposed locations which are the corner of the car park, a strip of land near the car park and an area adjacent the beach.

The planning statement for the project said the potential upgrades would tie in with work to rebuild a pier at the historic harbour.

It also said there gas works near the site and the SGN, who own it, were happy for part of the compound wall to be moved.

The document said: “The proposal is to extend the existing boat compound at Banff Harbour with a view to creating more dry berths and a new repair area.

“The extended compound will include part of the public car park as well as a section of the SGN owned gas works, both of which sit adjacent to the existing compound.

“A new gated entrance will also be created to provide access from the car park while the existing gated entrance on Telford View will be moved to improve access for vehicles from the slipway in the outer basin.”

Banff Harbour is owned by Aberdeenshire Council and is a grade A listed structure.