Plans to extend Aberdeen nursery approved

Plans to alter and extend an Aberdeen nursery have been conditionally approved.

Aberdeen City Council officers gave the go-ahead to the works at Cults Primary School.

The changes are to be carried out as part of the local authority’s commitment to extended funded early learning and childcare hours, with more space needed to be able to provide for children.

The new hours will increase the number of funded hours from 600 to 1,140 from August.

Conditions attached to the approval include that no work will start before materials and fencing are approved and a travel plan for the site should also be submitted to encourage sustainability.