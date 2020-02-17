Plans to extend 20mph speed limit in north-east villages

Councillors are to have their say on whether a speed limit should be extended in two north-east villages.

The zone on the B9107 Rathen Road at Cairnbulg and Inverallochy could be extended.

Three new streets – Mathieson Road, Centenary Crescent and Wastbye Way – could all have the restrictions put in place.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the new limits are needed following due to new homes in the area.

He said: “Planning was approved for the new housing development on the western periphery of Cairnbulg/Inverallochy.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“As access to this new development is outwith the existing 30mph speed limit it is recommended for safety reasons to extend the 30mph zone on the B9107 Rathen Road from a point 110 metres or thereby west of its junction with Castle Drive, westwards to a point 21m or thereby west of its junction with Mathieson Road.

“It is also recommended to apply a 20mph speed limit on the newly-constructed residential streets Mathieson Road, Centenary Crescent and Wastbye Way within the new development,” he added.

The Banff and Buchan area committee will discuss the idea tomorrow.