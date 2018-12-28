Plans to expand office space at Aberdeen oil firm approved

Plans to expand office space at an oil firm have been given the go-ahead.

Citystage Properties Ltd applied to Aberdeen City Council to carry out internal alterations to existing offices and workshops at Well Centric Oilfield Services in Dyce.

The development would see the installation of new windows to create more office space.

The plans also include a change of use from workshops to offices.

Planners have approved the application unconditionally, on the basis that it will support the existing use of the industrial unit.

They also argued it would have no adverse impact on the operation of neighbouring properties.

In their report they said the scale and design of the proposed windows was acceptable in the context of the property.

They added: “There are no material planning considerations which would warrant the refusal of planning permission in this instance.”

The application site lies in the Wellheads Industrial Estate, on the east side of Wellheads Crescent, immediately west of the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line.

The firm is an independent well specialist for the global oil and gas industry.