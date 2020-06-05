Plans to dispose of three Church of Scotland buildings in Aberdeen

Three Church of Scotland buildings in Aberdeen will be disposed of under new plans to reform the Kirk in the region.

Northfield, Mastrick and Summerhill sites will be axed with activities moved to a new locations in those areas.

Feasibility studies will be carried out on Woodside Parish Church and Kingswells, while introducing a new worship community at Countesswells will also be looked into.

Nine new area groupings of churches will be formed across Aberdeen to pool and share resources.

These proposals form part of the Church of Scotland’s ten-year plan to reform the Kirk.

Convener Rev Scott Rennie said: “The Church has a bright future and the groupings will enable congregations to work together in areas of shared mission and objectives while providing continuity in individual congregational relationships.

“They will also provide a foundation for team ministries when the structures for those come along as well as encouraging Kirk Sessions and congregations to consider the new structures necessary for union.”

An earlier draft of the proposals set out a list of buildings that were earmarked for closure as soon as possible but the status of most of them has now changed.

They include Craigiebuckler, Ruthrieston West, Woodside and Holburn West.

Mr Rennie said: “Over many months we visited with lots of Kirk Sessions and listened to representations.

“We have changed the status of many buildings to within the lifetime of the 10-year plan which basically means that rationalisation will only occur when there is a change at that church, if a minister leaves or retires.

“However, if a major structural issue or extensive bill were to arise in one of these, Presbytery would need to move for a more rapid closure and disposal.

“Until then all buildings should be kept wind and watertight.”

The partnership between the Church of Scotland and the United Reformed Church at the Kirk of Nicholas will be dissolved, with the congregation being invited to unite with Queen’s Cross Church.

Mr Rennie said: “Our vision is a Presbytery which, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, encourages and enables our congregations to re-imagine and renew their life and work for mission in the 21st century.

“Mission remains the primary principle for planning and we believe the future can be bright for the Kirk.”

Mr Rennie said the committee understood people to be the greatest resource that the Presbytery has.

“We believe that Presbytery must urgently consider how to organise and invest in training of lay people in our churches to share in the leadership and task of mission of ministry and organise such training at local level,” said the report.

A total of 13 parishes across Shetland have been brought together in a single parish to ensure that mission, worship and pastoral care can be carried out in the most effective and efficient way.

The 10-year plan sets out the time scale for the disposal of buildings on the islands over the next couple of years.

If accepted in the Autumn, the Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland will review the plan annually and a more detailed progress analysis will be undertaken after five years.