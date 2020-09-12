Plans to demolish north-east hotel and build new homes approved

Plans to demolish a north-east hotel and build five new houses on the site have been approved by council bosses.

Rocin Ltd applied for permission for the project at Cammies in Cammachmore last summer.

At a meeting in January, Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee said planning officials could decide the scheme’s fate.

This was subject to conditions such as developer obligations being paid and archealogical survey being carried out.

Cammies, which was a restaurant and hotel, closed in 2015 and was put up for sale by owners.

A report by the local authority said: “It is considered that the proposed development would significantly enhance the contribution of the site to the character of the

greenbelt and surrounding landscape.

“The business on site has clearly ceased to operate and following attempts to market the former business, it is clear that there is no scope to re-invigorate the former use in this location. As such, it is considered pragmatic that the re-development of this now brownfield site can be supported.”