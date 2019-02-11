Plans to demolish former Aberdeen academy and build new primary school and community hub

Plans have been lodged to demolish a former Aberdeen academy to make way for a new primary school and community hub.

Torry Academy has been left vacant after pupils were moved to Lochside Academy in Nigg.

Kincorth Academy was also shifted to the new £47 million school in August, after pupils and staff said their last goodbyes to the old building.

Now, a building warrant has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to tear down the former Torry school building on Tullos Circle.

If the demolition warrant is granted, £600,000 of work will be carried out to tear down the school and the adjacent janitor’s house.

Plans have been formed to create a new primary school on the site, which will include a community hub and childcare facilities.

SNP councillor Christian Allard, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, called for the plans for the new facility to be ramped up.

He said: “We are hubless at present, our community needs its heart back.”

Fellow councillor Catriona Mackenzie said: “It’s good to finally see some progress on the demolition and I will be seeking assurances that this will be done as efficiently and safely as possible. ”

The local authority has set a target of March 6 for a decision to be made on the building.