Plans to demolish fire-hit north-east hotel backed

Plans to demolish a fire-hit north-east hotel and replace it with a new home have been approved.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Glen Lui Hotel on Invercauld Road in Ballater in January.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Plans for transformation of the site were lodged by the hotel owners Graham and Gillian Wood in February.

The couple, who also own the luxury Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, bought Glen Lui Hotel in Ballater last summer.

Aberdeenshire Council has given the move the green light.

The local authority’s archaeologist raised no concerns with the project but said no work should take place until a photographic survey has taken place.

A report said: “No demolition or any other works in connection with the development hereby approved shall commence unless a photographic survey of the existing buildings and structures on the application site has been submitted to and approved in writing by the planning authority.”