Plans to demolish Aberdeen storage unit and build new warehouse approved

Plans to demolish a storage and industrial unit and replace it with a new building have been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Space Solutions submitted the plans for Altens Mini Units on Souter Head Road in Aberdeen on behalf of Knight Property Group.

Under the proposals, the current building, which is part small storage/industrial unit and part vacant, is to be torn down and replaced with six single-storey warehouses.

There will also be associated car parking for the site, alongside yard space for 7.5-tonne vehicles to turn.

Four of the units will have access from the yard area, where there will be 19 parking spots and a bin and bike storage area.

Warehouses five and six will have their own separate entrance point and will have two spaces, also including a waste and bicycle area.

The decision was made by planning officers at Aberdeen City Council last week.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at the local authority, issued the decision notice.

He said: “There are no material planning considerations that would warrant refusal of this planning application.”