Plans to demolish Aberdeen office block and build 140 flats recommended for approval

Council officers have recommended plans to demolish Greyfriars House in Aberdeen and replace the building with a development of 140 flats is approved.

The site on Gallowgate, a mid-to-late 20th century office block, is to be discussed by councillors at next week’s planning committee.

Applicant Telereal Trillium submitted the plans last year, which would involve knocking the existing building down and creating a new site, with associated access, parking, landscaping and infrastructure works.

There would then be three rectangular blocks built on the site, between five and seven stories tall, with the tallest building overlooking West North Street.

Car parking facilities would provide provision for 33 cars, including four accessible spaces and six with electric vehicle charging points.

Two illustrative schemes have been submitted by the developer, made up of either 26 studios, 52 one-bedroom flats, 29 two-bedroom flats and eight three-bedroom flats, or 88 studios, 48 one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats.

Council planners have recommended the planning permission in principle be approved, subject to securing developer obligations towards healthcare and education, as well as sports and recreation, community facilities, open space and car club and bus stop upgrades.

At this stage, the layout has not yet been agreed upon.

A consultation was carried out in October last year with both positive and neutral feedback received.

One objection was received, with concerns about traffic congestion, fly-tipping, privacy around roof terraces.

In a new report, planners have recommended councillors approve the proposals, subject to conditions.

The report added: “The proposed development would deliver additional housing in the city centre, which would comply with the vision of the City Centre Masterplan.

“The proposed development is situated in the city centre and would be highly accessible by sustainable modes of transport: close to bus routes, immediately adjacent to city centre amenities and employers, and within walking distance of the central bus and rail stations.

“The applicant is agreeable to paying developer obligations toward education, healthcare and transportation, and a scheme of localised public realm improvements is proposed which would deliver immediate tangible benefits to the public realm in and adjacent to the site, to the benefit of the existing community.”