Plans to demolish Aberdeen home to make way for Berryden Corridor project approved

Council chiefs have approved plans to demolish a building to make way for a major road improvement project in Aberdeen.

Last month the Berryden Corridor project was approved by councillors, a major revamp of a key route into the city aimed at cutting journey times and easing congestion.

Part of the programme involves widening the existing road between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road – necessitating the demolition of several buildings.

Plans to knock down one of the buildings, at 1 Caroline Place, had been lodged with council planners – and those proposals have now been approved.

Approval has already been granted for the demolition of 2 Caroline Place.

Consent is required to demolish the building as it lies within the Rosemount and Westburn Conservation Area.

Outlining the reasons for approving the application, Aberdeen City Council said: “Although there would be a negative impact on the conservation area due to the loss of

a traditional building, the impact would be minimal and would allow the retention of

more important buildings.

“The negative impact would be outweighed by the benefits of the Berryden Corridor Improvement project which the demolition would facilitate.

“The proposed pocket park would be a suitable form on reinstatement for the area left

over after the widening of the road.”

Council chiefs have also lodged plans to demolish several other buildings to accommodate the project.

These include three other properties on Caroline Place, as well as a number on Berryden Road and boundary walls of Royal Cornhill Hospital and the Westburn Gardens development.

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie has welcomed the move.

He said: “There have been difficulties with compulsory purchase orders but it is good to see this progress being made.

“This building has been lying empty and it has been necessary to take it out.

“It is just another part of the progress that needs to be made to get the corridor in place.”

Councillor Tom Mason, who also represents Midstocket and Rosemount, is pleased the demolition has been given the green light.

He said: “The Berryden Corridor project has been on the cards for some time now and we should get on with it as fast as we can.

“The family who originally owned one Caroline Place moved out some years ago and several other property owners have been waiting for final decisions on their properties.

“We must get on with this project as fast as we can to further improve the traffic flows in our city.”

The scheme is viewed as a major upgrade to the city’s roads network, as Berryden Road and surrounding street are currently filled “beyond capacity” at peak times.

Planners believe the new road will boost benefits brought by the opening of the Diamond Bridge over the River Don.

Once built, Kittybrewster, at the top of St Machar Drive, will be the only remaining roundabout on the route with those in Skene Square and Berryden Road replaced with traffic lights.

They will contribute to more than 10 new pedestrian crossings along the route, with an extra mile of pavement and another two miles of cycle tracks.