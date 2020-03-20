Plans to cut speed limit on section of north-east road to 40mph

Councillors are being asked to back the reduction of the speed limit on part of a north-east road.

The limit on the B9007 South Deeside Road at its junction with Milltimber Brae could go from the current 60mph to 40mph.

It was discussed by Aberdeenshire Council last year but did not go ahead after the Kincardine and Mearns area committee asked for the limit to be extended to include the Kingcausie private access road.

But it was decided there was not enough evidence to support this idea. A new report to be discussed on Tuesday said that between 2013 and 2017 there was one fatality, two people left with serious injury and three slight injuries on the route.

The paper by infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said a public consultation would take place before any changes were made to the route.

He said: “The road safety unit have favoured the 40mph limit due to the accident history at this location and have also suggested installing additional traffic calming on the westbound approach in the form of 200 and 100-yard countdown markers and 40mph repeaters throughout the 40mph speed limit.

“Subject to approval by the committee, it is proposed to undertake a four-week statutory consultation with interested parties.

“This will be followed by a 21-day public consultation with site notices erected at the location seeking comment from anyone who wishes to make representation.”