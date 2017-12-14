Plans to cut licensing fees for Aberdeen sex shops

Licensing fees for sex shops in Aberdeen could be cut by hundreds of pounds under new council proposals.

A reduction of 20% is recommended in a report to next week’s licensing board, because the board is legally bound not to make profits from its fees.

If approved, sex shop owners would save about £1,050 on their first licence and £630 when renewing.

Under Scottish law a licence is needed if a business sells clothing, pornography and other adult sexual or erotic items.

But, after a 2010 legal challenge, more mainstream shops like Ann Summers do not need a licence.

Heavy fines of up to £20,000 are in place for not having a licence or allowing anyone under 18 into the shop. A fine of £1,000 can be levelled if the licence isn’t displayed or council workers are refused permission to inspect the shop.

The report reads: “It is proposed that in option C these fees be reduced by 20%, in order to more accurately reflect the overall requirement that the total costs of the licensing system are met by the total amount of fees receivable.”

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart said: “All this will do is make it easier to open more of these types of shops. It would have been better to lower fees for other struggling shops on the high street.”

An employee of the QT shop on George Street said the plan was “good news”.