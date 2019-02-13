Plans for two new taxi ranks in Aberdeen could be scrapped

A plan to shake up the Aberdeen’s taxi ranks could be shelved, according to a new report.

Aberdeen City Council commissioned a study of taxi demand, which found there are enough taxis but not always at the right times.

The council wanted to encourage more taxi drivers to work antisocial hours and considered opening new ranks at Upperkirkgate and Guild Street after it was suggested in a study by consultants LVSA.

However, the report recommends plans for a rank on Guild Street should not move forward due to road safety concerns.

The study also suggests the council considers closing “largely unused” ranks at St Andrew’s Street and Dee Street.

However, a new council report urges the council’s licensing committee to “agree not to proceed with any action at present” when it meets next Tuesday.

The report said: “The council’s traffic management and road safety team advised they did not support the suggested location for a new taxi rank at Upperkirkgate as this particular layby is currently designated for disabled parking for those accessing Marischal Square and Marischal College.

“They did not support the suggested location for a new rank on Guild Street due to the proximity to a very busy junction, which would create road safety issues as vehicles would back up on to Carmelite Street – as already seen by the formation of an informal taxi rank outside the Station Hotel.”

The report said informal consultation between council officers and police will continue and, in the meantime, the ranks at St Andrew’s Street and Dee Street would remain.

A separate report to be presented to the committee recommends it abandons plans to make taxi drivers learn about customer care.

The report said there have been six complaints of “poor service” about taxi drivers since last October.

However, it was said investigations have “determined there do not appear to be any local training providers who currently run any suitable course.”