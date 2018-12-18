Plans to create soft play area as part of north-east sports centre revamp approved

A north-east sports centre is looking to revamp its changing rooms after plans were approved.

The Meadows in Ellon , which is operated by the Ellon and District Sports Development Trust, applied to extend the changing rooms and add a store room earlier this year.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the plans in May and a building warrant has now been issued to the council for the work.

Under the plans, the extension would create a veranda, soft play area and even a BBQ box for people to use during the summer.

The extension plans were approved by SportScotland.

Costing more than £30,000, the work is part of a revamp the sports centre is currently undergoing, which could also include the creation of two further fitness studios, another store room and a commercial kitchen.

A building warrant was lodged last December for the other £3,000 work.

