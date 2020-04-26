Plans to create new visitor area at north-east whisky distillery approved

Plans to convert a former residential house into a visitor reception area for a north-east distillery have been given the go-ahead.

Proposals had been submitted to Moray Council by Glen Moray Distillery Ltd for a change of use of the premises at Glenmoray House, Bruceland Road in Elgin.

The application sought permission for the change of use from a house to use as a visitor centre and tasting room with additional office accommodation.

And now the local authority has given the plans the green light.

The plans will see the change of use of the ground floor of the building to form a tasting facility for the distillery, as well as the use of the upper floor as office accommodation.