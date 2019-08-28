Plans to create new home at site of former Aberdeen water treatment facility

Plans have been lodged to build a residential property on the site of a former Aberdeen water treatment works.

Scottish Water has applied to Aberdeen City Council for planning permission to redevelop the redundant chlorination site on Coronation Road, Peterculter.

The disused buildings were demolished in 2013, but the hardstanding remains. Planning permission was granted in 2017 to build two homes at the site.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, it has since been established the southern section of the site needs to be retained by Scottish Water because of an existing operational underground water pipe.

Therefore, the applicant has instead submitted a revised application for a single house on the remaining smaller northern section of the location.

The planning statement claims the visual amenity of the site would be “significantly improved” by the development.