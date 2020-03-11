Plans to create new gastro-pub in Aberdeen city centre approved

Plans to convert a former Aberdeen travel agent into a new gastro-pub have been approved.

Alan Massie’s firm Carlton Rock wants to transform the old Thomas Cook store on Union Street into a new venue.

The front of the property is C-listed but the extension at the back is not.

It will serve local spirits and ales as well as a home brew from a microbrewery on the site.

A design statement said the premises menu would feature sandwiches, burgers, pulled pork, cheesecake and ice cream.

The document also said the Carlton Rock want to “invest and grow” their business at the C-listed property, which sits next to Soul Casino.

Mr Massie said it will cost around £1 million to convert the former retail unit into a bar.

He said: “We’ll probably be spending around £1m on the refit and a number of full-time and part-time jobs would be created.

“It would add something different to the top end of Union Street.

“We’re trying to fight back and get new projects on to Union Street so money is saved in Aberdeen, rather than dragged out of the city.”

Thomas Cook moved out of the building a year ago just months before the travel firm collapsed.