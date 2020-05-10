Plans to create new flats in Aberdeen could be changed

Existing plans to build a number of flats in an Aberdeen community could be amended after an application was lodged for a variation of the conditions attached.

Planning permission already exists to build 22 flats, each with two bedrooms, on Western Road in Woodside.

They also include parking for a number of vehicles, as well as alterations to the existing railway underpass leading to Hayton Road.

One of the conditions attached states the properties can only be used for social renting purposes and can only be managed by a registered social housing association or the local authority.

However, an amendment has been made to the existing plans which, if approved, could see the flats sold off to registered social landlords or the council.

Shared ownership or low-cost home ownership proposals would also be possible if agreed by the council.