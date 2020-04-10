Plans to create new beauty salon in north-east town get go-ahead

Plans to convert a former north-east music school into a beauty salon have been approved.

The Garioch Music School on Rose Lane in Inverurie will be transformed by Aspire Aesthetics, which already operates a premises on the town’s High Street. Music lessons would continue in an annexe which forms part of the building.

The company applied for planning permission for the project in February and now Aberdeenshire Council have backed the scheme.

A planning statement from Linda Strachan, a director of the company, said the move would help the business expand.

The document said they would offer a range of treatments like skin peels and medical aesthetic procedures.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It said: “Aspire Aesthetics occupying this building will assist in preserving it and restoring local business in Inverurie.”

A report by local authority planners said: “The proposal does not seek to alter the existing building in any way and therefore the scale, density and character of the building would not be impacted.

“In terms of the amenity of the surrounding area, it is considered that the proposed development would have no adverse impact on this.

“Using the building for professional beauty treatments would not adversely impact the character of the surrounding area which has a broad mixture of uses within the defined Inverurie town centre.”