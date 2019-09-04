Plans to create new Aberdeen school to help over-crowding

Plans have been lodged to build a new replacement primary school in the city in a bid to tackle over-capacity issues.

Pupils from Riverbank School in Tillydrone would move to the new school under the proposals.

This would leave the current Riverbank site vacant for pupils from St Peter’s RC School, which is currently over-capacity, to move in.

In March 2017, the green light was given to build the new facility for pupils on the site of the former St Machar Primary School on Harris Drive. And more than two years later, a proposal of application notice has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to construct the “major development”.

The proposals will be discussed by councillors on the local authority’s education committee on September 17.

Convener of the committee Councillor John Wheeler said it was “great” to see plans were moving forward.

He added: “The pupils from St Peter’s would move in once the new school is built.

“We had been looking at 2022 for Riverbank pupils moving into the new school.

“It could be about a year between Riverbank pupils moving out and St Peter’s pupils moving in.”

Significant investment would be required to be carried out on the existing building before it is used again with an expected opening date of 2023.

It was initially expected that the new building would be in use by January.

The school was previously reported to be running at 150% capacity.

The Evening Express revealed in 2017 that staff were considering using a janitor’s lodge to alleviate capacity issues.

Due to continued increases to the pupil roll over a number of years, the library and general purpose room are currently used as classrooms.

Aberdeen City Council’s ruling administration announced at its budget in March 2017 that it would build two new facilities for primary pupils – the new Riverbank building and on the site of the former Torry Academy.

The new primary in Torry will be part of a new £25 million community hub which will also house a cafe, library and community space.

Council bosses are currently at the design and development phase, which means looking at the detail of what will be housed in the building as well as ensuring it meets the needs of everyone who uses it.