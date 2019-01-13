Plans to create mini wetlands at Aberdeen park underway

Plans to create a mini wetland in an Aberdeen park are under way.

Aberdeen City Council community engagement officer Stephen Bly has been working with volunteers from Friends of Stewart Park to turn a redundant space at the site, based in Hilton, into a mini wetland area.

It will see a small, biologically diverse area created inside the park, which will become a home to plant and animal life when finished.

A number of volunteer sessions have already been carried out to make improvements to the paths.

At the end of last month the team carrying out the work created different levels in the area to contain any water within the mini wetland.

Recent works saw stones, twigs and turf used to create a barrier for the water and a minibeast habitat within one structure.

A small site has been earmarked for its development, which saw volunteers George and Alan digging and creating the levels to help minibeasts using the wetland move around when finished.

Going forward, a small pipe will be installed which will allow water to be slowly diverted from the boggy area into the wetland.

The Friends of Stewart Park group hopes to open up as much of the area as possible to visitors.

Committee members routinely work with local residents and Aberdeen City Council’s unpaid work team on the area, which includes creating new pathways for people to better enjoy the green space.

Councillor John Wheeler, who is the local authority’s operational delivery convener, said: “This is a great effort by a team of volunteers, led by our community engagement officer Stephen Bly, to brighten up an area of Stewart Park.

“It’s great to see people from local communities step up to the plate via our volunteer programme in the city’s parks and have a go at improving the local environment.

“I hope visitors appreciate the team’s efforts in creating a path around the area”.

To find out more about what is going on in the park, visit: facebook.com/hiltonFOSP