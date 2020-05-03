Plans to create industrial recycling facility at disused Aberdeen quarry

Plans to create an aggregate recycling facility at a north-east quarry have been lodged with the local authority.

The proposals were submitted by RJM Architectural Design, on behalf of North East Soil and Stone, for the Tyrebagger Quarry at Clinterty.

If approved, it would see the recycling facility created for construction waste materials like sand, gravel and stones.

A previous planning application was submitted for the site in 2019. However, after being withdrawn, it has now been resubmitted.

The quarry has not been used for a number of years, and would contribute to it being reused, with water in the quarry utilised.

A supporting statement from RJM Architectural Design said: “Over the past few years our client has considered several sites as possible locations for the formation of an aggregate recycling facility.

“Due to various circumstances, the sites considered have not been viable and our client is applying for planning consent on the site of the former quarry at Tyrebagger.

“A need for an aggregate recycling facility has been identified by our client in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area.”