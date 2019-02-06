Plans to create car park at Aberdeen school’s playing field

A planning application to create a car park at an Aberdeen playing field has been lodged with the local authority.

The plans have been submitted by Halliday Fraser Munro on behalf of Robert Gordon’s College for the Countesswells playing fields.

Under the proposals, 40 car parking spaces will be created.

It will involve the widening of the road junction and access gate and repositioning the entrance piers in order to allow space for cars to enter.

The pedestrian footpath will also be altered as part of the plans.

The area affected will be at Countesswells Road, near the stores, with the rugby pitch at that site to be removed and replaced elsewhere.