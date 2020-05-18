Plans to convert office block in Aberdeen city centre into flats

Plans have been lodged to transform an office block in Aberdeen city centre into flats.

The C-listed property at 228 Union Street could be given a new lease of life with the conversion.

Aberdeen-based developer Allister Parke and Ian Parke Properties are behind the development to create four new homes.

According to documents submitted along the blueprints for the project the building was constructed around 1841.

The report said it had been vacant since 2008 and had fallen into a state of disrepair.

It said: “The roof needs substantial repair work and water ingress has caused issues internally.

“The proposed works will be sympathetic to the historic fabric and character to the building. The building has been vacant since 2008 and, during that time, there has been no interest in using it as offices again.

“The application is in line with Aberdeen City Council’s desire to regenerate the city centre, and for people to move back into it.”