Plans to convert north-east hotel outbuildings into new home

Council bosses are backing a bid to convert outbuildings at a north-east hotel into a new home.

Cala Homes is behind the project to demolish a steading at the Meldrum House Hotel, pictured right, and replace it with a four-bedroom property.

A nearby kennel and cottage would form ancillary accommodation for the potential home.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Documents to be considered by councillors said they should approve the scheme.

The report by Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said Historic Environment Scotland (HES) was backing the conversion project.

Mr Archer added: “The planning service recommends this application for approval.

“The planning service, along with HES, welcome the conversion of the kennels and cottage.”

Councillors on the Formartine area committee will consider the listed building consent application today.