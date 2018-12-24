Plans to convert north-east clothes shop into takeaway withdrawn

Plans to convert a clothes shop into a Chinese takeaway have been withdrawn.

Proposals had been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for the change of use of the Hilltrek shop on Ballater Road, Aboyne.

The application had sought to change the use of the premises from a shop to a hot food takeaway. Ventilation works were included as part of the application.

However the plans, submitted by Chen Naung, have now been withdrawn.

Objections had been submitted against the plans, citing concerns over a potential increase in traffic in the area.

One objection also raised fears about “substantial increased noise all day and in the evening, seven days a week from the externally mounted extractor fan”.

Concerns were also raised regarding smell, parking and litter.

