Plans to convert listed Aberdeen building into three homes

Plans have been lodged to convert a B-listed city centre building into three new homes.

The property on Bon Accord Crescent forms part of a terrace designed by renowned architect Archibald Simpson.

The property was previously home to a financial services firm.

Glasgow-based Left City submitted the proposals on behalf of its client LG Pension Fund. A statement lodged alongside the blueprints said the developer wants to create three new homes.

It also said part of the building is in a “state of disrepair” and is currently being used for storage.

The report said: “The proposals look to convert both the main building and the rear mews into residential use. It is proposed to split the main building into two to create two generously sized duplex apartments with one further building over the two floors of the mews building.

“The mews building in particular has fallen into a state of disrepair over several years.

“At present it is used as a storage facility ancillary to the main office use. Although the building is generally wind and water-tight, the upper floor is viewed as being potentially unsafe and requires to be replaced.”

The statement added the project would secure the building’s future.