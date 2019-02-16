Plans to convert garage into micro brewery in north-east

Plans have been lodged to convert a garage into a micro brewery.

Proposals have been submitted to Moray Council for the conversion of the garage at Brackenbrae, Wardend, Birnie, near Elgin.

Applicant Ray McLean stated in planning documents: “The aim to open a small brewery that lives up to the reputation Moray has for producing high quality, high-end alcoholic beverages.”

He added: “Brewing itself is a quiet process without noisy machinery.

“The steam produced during the process may occasionally be noticeable, this would only be during the boil – a maximum of three hours per brew day.”