Plans to convert former north-east shop into house extension backed

Proposals to convert a former shop in a north-east village into an extension for a house have been approved.

The home on Main Street in Fyvie is next to the old Costcutter store.

A report by planners from Aberdeenshire Council said the development had previously been given the go ahead.

However, this had to change because the developer found the shop was not “structurally sound”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The owner of the nearby property is behind the project.

A report by planners said the change would impact on neighbours.

It said: “It would have no significant effect on the amenity of the neighbouring residential property.”