Plans to convert former north-east shop approved

Plans to transform a former north-east furniture store into a community centre have been approved.

Cruickshanks in Huntly closed its doors after 30 years of business in April 2018.

The Huntly and District Development Trust applied planning permission and listed building consent for the project on The Square in May.

A cafe, bookshop and theatre on the ground floor with a gallery and learning zone on the first floor all feature in the proposals.

Now the move has been given the green light by Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs.

A report backed the restoration of original features of the building and said would be “historically correct.”

It said: “Having reviewed the details of the proposal, as outlined in the summary at the

description section the works involve the restoration of the building and is being

encouraged that individual features or sections of the facade which have been lost

as a result of decay or later alteration work.

“It is judged that the proposed works are important, and the design statement would ensure that all work will be carried out in a manner which is architecturally and historically correct.”

A planning statement said the community building proposals would “reinvigorate” the town centre.