Plans to convert former north-east school into affordable homes and flats

Proposals have been lodged to convert a former north-east school into housing.

Grampian Housing Association has submitted an application to Aberdeenshire Council over the proposals for the former Ballater School on Abergeldie Road.

The plans include a mixture of affordable houses and flats.

It is proposed to convert the school into 10 houses and to reinstate schoolhouses to form another two houses.

A further house and 11 flats would also be built under the plans.

A similar application for the same site was previously rejected but the housing association won an appeal against that decision.

The planning application was submitted by Ian Rodger Architects on behalf of Grampian Housing Association.

The school closed in the 1980s and was then used as an environmental education centre until 2000.