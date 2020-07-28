Plans to convert former north-east Homebase store in to two retail units approved

Proposals to turn a former north-east hardware store into two retail units have been approved by council bosses.

Halliday Fraser Munro lodged the proposals on behalf of Gatsby Aberdeen Ltd with Aberdeenshire Council for the former Homebase site at Portlethen in May.

They set their vision to split the unit into two different stores with one being home to a food retailer and the other would be a variety retailer.

Work would include creating 10 disabled parking bays, and 14 for parent and child parking.

Now planning chiefs at Aberdeenshire Council have given their support to the project despite an objection from a nearby slaughterhouse.

But a report by the local authority said environmental health officials had no issues with the plans.

It said: “While representation has been made by the adjacent business premise, the nature of the works proposed are in most part minor elevational alterations to the existing building, as opposed to a complete new build structure in

close proximity.

“As such, it is expected that the timescale for the specified workswould actually be for a short timeframe, and notwithstanding, the developer would have to accord with general accepted working practices for construction hours.

“Through consultation with environmental health, they have confirmed that they have no objection to the proposals and that the proposed development is in keeping with the previous use of the unit when it operated as Homebase.”

The report concluded the changes to the former hardware store were “minor works” and would not have a major impact on the surrounding area.