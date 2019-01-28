Plans to convert former north-east bar and restaurant into two homes

Plans have been tabled to convert a bar and restaurant into two homes.

Proposals submitted to Moray Council seek permission for the conversion and alterations to the Birnie Inn in Elgin, which lies opposite the top of Rashcrook Road.

Planning documents state: “The existing function room will be converted into a four-bed dwelling, and the existing restaurant, bar and toilets will be converted into a two-bed dwelling.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to the plans, the applicants would move into the four- bed home, with the other premises being “available for renting purposes”.

The inn, which is around six miles from Elgin town centre, had been trading for 10 years.

However, planning documents said: “Due to ongoing deterioration of the external condition of the building and change in market it no longer became a viable business.”