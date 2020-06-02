Plans to convert former north-east bank into homes rejected

Plans to convert a former bank in a north-east town into new homes have been rejected by council bosses.

The proposals to transform the Royal Bank of Scotland on Turriff’s High Street were lodged in January.

The bank shut its doors in the summer of 2018 as part of a series of nationwide closures by the lender, who blamed a dropped in customers for the move.

Banff-based architect Mantell Ritchie submitted plans for the flats on behalf of client Eddie Morrison.

Drawings submitted show each of the new homes would have two bedrooms each.

A previous planning application had been lodged to convert the building into a “quality restaurant” with a takeaway but that was withdrawn last May.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council said the creation of the two flats at the former bank would help the town centre.

It said: “The proposed change of use would result in the loss of a class one, two or potential class three use within the defined town centre of Turriff.

“There is insufficient evidence that the premises have been marketed for all three potential uses over a sustained period in order to justify its loss to a sui generis use.

“The proposed use would not generate or support the vitality and viability of the town centre.”