Plans to convert former north-east air base building into shop approved

Plans to convert a building at a former north-east building into a babywear shop has been approved.

John Buchan of Aberdeen-based Carden (Buchan Braes) Limited applied for permission for the project in Boddam in May.

The developer applied for a change of use of the structure on Station Avenue going from assembly and leisure use to shops.

It is located on the site of the former RAF Buchan facility in Boddam and is part of a wider site which features other businesses like a hotel and soft play centre.

An Aberdeenshire Council report said the change would help a local shop expand and it also backed the move.

It said: “The proposed class one use is for the sale of prams and other large accessories for babies and children.

“The proposal supports the expansion of an existing local children’s wear business, based in Peterhead.

“The proposed development is acceptable in principle in that the site forms an existing business unit which the proposed use would maintain for business purposes.

“The change of use is unlikely to erode the character or amenity of the site or wider area.”