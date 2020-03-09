Plans to convert former GP surgery into new north-east day care centre backed

Plans to transform a former north-east GP surgery into a day care centre have been approved.

The Banff and Gamrie practice in Gardenstown closed its doors in 2016 and has lain vacant ever since.

Health bosses shut the facility after failing to attract a new doctor to the Gamrie Brae site with all patients transferred to Macduff Medical Practice.

Gardenstown Playschool lodged plans with Aberdeenshire Council for the day care project in January.

Now those plans have been given the green light by the local authority.

A report said the development would help bring an empty building back into use.

The document said: “The proposal primarily involves the reinstatement of a vacant building to an alternative use.

“It is considered on that basis the proposal would contribute to the character of the area and does not present any undue or unacceptable visual impacts.

“The proposed change of use and erection of access ramps will not interfere with neighbouring properties in terms of overshadowing or any other amenity impacts.

“The proposal will also not impact any future potential developments.”