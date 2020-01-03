Plans to convert former builders yard into garage backed by north-east planners

Proposals to convert a former builders’ yard into a garage near a north-east village have been approved.

Massie Mechanical Services Ltd lodged plans for a store at Nethermill of Tillyhilt near Tarves last summer.

It is to be used as a garage for agricultural vehicles.

Full planning permission has been granted although one of the conditions is that no machinery can operate outwith 7am and 7pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the move would be a boost for the area.

He said: “The character of the proposal is in keeping with the agricultural setting and is likely to support the local economy, increasing diversification of local amenities.

“The impact on residential amenity due to noise or light pollution is not likely to be significant.”