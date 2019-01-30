Plans to convert former Aberdeen hospital building into serviced apartments

Plans have been lodged to change the use of a former hospital building.

Woolmanhill closed its doors in 2017 and plans have been approved to build a luxury hotel and serviced apartments.

Developer CAF Properties, along with NHS Grampian, has now submitted plans to convert the use of the A-listed Stephen Pavillion, one of four buildings on the site, to house 27 serviced flats.

Drawings submitted with the plans show the Stephen Pavillion would encompass one and two-bedroom flats across four floors.

The luxury hotel has been confirmed to be run by Glasgow-based hospitality firm G1 Group, under the banner of the Scotsman Hotel brand.

CAF previously told the Evening Express that construction on the project could start as soon as 2020, if all permissions are granted.

Aberdeen City Council has set a deadline of March 27 for the decision.