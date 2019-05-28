Plans to convert former Aberdeen chapel into four flats approved

Plans to convert a former chapel into housing have been accepted by the local authority.

Bancon Homes has been granted permission by Aberdeen City Council to convert Aspire Chapel on Union Grove to create four new flats.

According to a report submitted alongside the decision notice, it was deemed the “residential development could be satisfactorily accommodated within the site without negatively impacting on the character and appearance of the surrounding area”.

Three conditions have been imposed on the developers as a result of the decision, including the submission of extra drawings and tenants should not be allowed to occupy the property until car and cycle parking areas have been constructed.

The flats, which will form part of a wider development on the site, is hoped to “positively impact the local environment with a high quality of design and materials”.

