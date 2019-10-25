Plans to convert former Aberdeen care home into 40 flats

A former north-east care home could be converted into more than 40 flats.

Cala Homes (North) and social care charity VSA hope to secure backing for the scheme at Forest Grove on King’s Gate.

The council has received 31 objections to the proposals with concerns raised about a lack of school places for new residents, an increase in traffic and a loss of trees.

Planning bosses have recommended the blueprints for refusal and councillors will meet next Thursday to make a decision on the proposals.

The report said Rosemount and Mile End Community Council supports the objections put forward by residents in the area.

Mike Naysmith, managing director at Cala Homes (North), said: “Our proposed development at King’s Gate will transform a currently disused, redundant site into high quality apartments.”