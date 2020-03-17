Plans to convert former Aberdeen BHS store into flats, office space and shops approved

Plans to convert the former BHS store in Union Street have been approved.

The city centre unit has been empty since April 2016 and has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The planned development at 91-93 Union Street would create office space plus shops and apartments.

Patrizia, the owners of the building, have struggled to secure a new tenant for the property.

The company is also behind proposals to renovate the unit and demolish the adjoining Aberdeen Indoor Market so it can build nine linked buildings in its place.

Patrizia have applied for permission to change the use of the BHS building from retail to leisure.

A letter submitted alongside the blueprints to revamp the 27,500sq ft store said an unnamed operator is interested in taking it on.

Now Aberdeen City Council planners have backed the scheme and said the idea would be a “positive contribution” to the city.

Their report said the change would bring the former retail premises into “active use” once again.

It said: “Granting a change of use would allow the building to be brought back into active use and therefore reduce the risk that the premises remains vacant for a prolonged period of time.

“The proposed use would be one which would maintain daytime vitality to an acceptable level.

“It would maintain a live frontage. A change of a use would accord with all other criteria relevant used to consider whether the proposal would be a positive contribution to the citycentre, which it is considered it would be.”

Local authority bosses said the change of use for the Union Street premises could not include a nightclub.

This was ruled “not considered an appropriate use” and they have put a condition in place on this.

The report said: “A condition has been attached limiting the consent to the other uses within class 11 which are likely to provide an active frontage during the daytime, contributing to the vitality and viability of the city centre.”