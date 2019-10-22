Plans to convert former Aberdeen bank into two takeaways move forward

Plans to change a former Royal Bank of Scotland in Aberdeen into a sandwich shop and pizza takeaway have taken a step forward.

Aberdeen City Council granted the application made last month by RP Planning Ltd on behalf of West Coast Estates Ltd.

Under the proposals, the site in Dyce will be split into two units. One will be used for a hot food takeaway while the other is for a mixed-use development of a shop and/or food and drink outlet.

A building warrant for the physical work to take place to split the units has now been submitted.

The warrant states it will cost West Coast Estates £69,000 to change the redundant bank into the two stores.

When approved last month, there were no named operators for the former bank.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

However, planning documents said one of the units could be used as a pizza takeaway and the other a sandwich bar.

Daniel Lewis, development manager at Aberdeen City Council, said when approving the application: “The proposed development is considered to be an appropriate use for this existing building.

“It is one that will not have any impact on neighbouring properties and will have no impact on Aberdeen airport’s safeguarding area.”