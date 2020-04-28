Plans to convert empty Aberdeen retail unit into new coffee shop

Plans have been lodged to convert an Aberdeen city centre retail unit into a coffee shop.

Legal and General Property Partners Limited submitted plans for the scheme on St Nicholas Street.

The company’s unnamed client wants to transform the vacant property next to travel agent Tui and fast food restaurant Five Guys into a cafe.

The property is C-listed and documents lodged with the blueprints said the first two floors would be used.

It said: “The prospective tenant would operate the unit as a coffee shop over the ground and first floor with the option for customers to sit in.

“The second floor would remain as ancillary.”