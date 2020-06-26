Plans to convert empty Aberdeen building into tool supplier outlet

Plans have been lodged to convert a vacant building next to an Aberdeen supermarket into a business operated by a tool supplies firm.

The proposals are for an empty unit adjacent to Lidl on Hutcheon Street to be used by Screwfix Direct Ltd as a trade counter for building and related supplies.

The German discount supermarket has made the planning application for the change of use with the tool supplier moving into the site.

A design statement said the move not have a major impact on those living nearby.

It said: “The operation of the trade counter in the unit will have activities taking place within the unit, servicing and vehicle trip generation which would be directly comparable to the use of the unit as class one retail.

“The proposed use would not, therefore, have any significantly different impacts on the amenity of nearby residents as a result of noise, air quality and smell compared to the current approved use for the unit.”

Planning documents also said the move would also provide “new employment” opportunities.