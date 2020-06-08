Plans to convert Aberdeen school library into classroom approved

Plans to convert an Aberdeen school library into a classroom have been approved.

A building warrant was submitted for Gilcomstoun Primary School by Aberdeen City Council to carry out the work.

It has now been given the green light.

It proposes to convert the current library in the school into a classroom, including the installation of a sink and removal of fixed furniture.

A different classroom would then be turned into a library, which would involve the removal of kitchen units and the capping of water and electric services.

The warrant for the work was submitted in February by the local authority design team, and has now been approved.

The value of the work has been estimated at around £10,000.

In 2018, external refurbishment works were approved for the site including resurfacing and reconfiguration of path, reinstatement of door in south elevation and replacement door to rear, various windows replaced throughout, recladding of link bridge and mezzanine level and replacement roofing.

Earlier this year, a new single storey nursery building with associated landscaping and fencing was also approved at the school.