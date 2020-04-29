Plans to convert Aberdeen office into flats backed

Plans to convert an Aberdeen city centre office into flats have been approved.

Diamond Property applied for permission for the scheme on North Silver Street in December.

The Westhill-based firm wants to transform the B-listed premises into four new homes.

Local authority bosses have backed the project.

A report said the transformation complied with the city centre masterplan and there would be no negative impact on the Union Street conservation area.

It said: “The flats would benefit from an adequate level of amenity, without causing undue detriment to the amenity.

“The proposed works have been designed and sited with due consideration for the historic context of the building and its features of special interest, such that the special character of the listed building and the character and appearance of the conservation area would be preserved.”